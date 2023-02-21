Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.86 billion, suggesting growth of 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings stands at $20.97 per share, indicating growth of 32.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 731.39%.

Key Factors to Note

Booking Holdings’ fourth-quarter performance is expected to have continued to benefit from a substantial improvement in its booking trends, owing to increasing travel demand.



Solid momentum in rental cars, and increasing airline ticket units and booked room nights are likely to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



BKNG’s solid momentum across its agency, merchant, advertising and other businesses is likely to have contributed well in the to be reported quarter.



BKNG’s continuous efforts to provide benefits to travelers and supply partners are expected to have helped it gain momentum among its target groups, which, in turn, is likely to have bolstered its accommodation business in the fourth quarter.



Growing initiatives to strengthen the Booking.com brand and the Genius loyalty program are likely to have been positives.



Rising investments in the Mobile app to increase customer engagement are likely to have continued contributing significantly to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The impacts of continuous efforts to make Booking.com attractive, and the trusted payment intermediary among travelers and supplier partners are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have been concerning in the to-be-reported quarter.



Macroeconomic headwinds and stiff competition in the online travel booking space are expected to have acted as overhangs for Booking Holdings in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that’s not the case here, as mentioned below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -3.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on March 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 43.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Axonics AXNX has an Earnings ESP of +31.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Axonics is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX’s loss is pegged at 23 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Broadcom AVGO has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Broadcom is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, suggesting an increase of 21.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

