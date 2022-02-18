Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, suggesting growth of 134.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for earnings has declined 0.5% in the past 30 days to $12.73 per share. The company incurred a loss of 57 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average of 35.3%.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Uncertainties related to the ongoing pandemic are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results of Booking Holdings. Further, disruptions in the travel market caused by the Omicron variant might get reflected in fourth-quarter results.

Nevertheless, growing confidence among people regarding travel owing to the ongoing vaccination drive across the globe might have acted as a major tailwind. Further, relaxation in travel restrictions in many parts of the world is expected to have been another positive.

Growing momentum among domestic and international bookings is likely to have supported BKNG’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, rising air ticket bookings might have driven quarterly revenues.

Increasing efforts to bolster the accommodation business are anticipated to have continued aiding the company’s quarterly performance.

Also, increasing marketing strategies to acquire more customers are expected to have remained a tailwind.

Rising initiatives to strengthen the Booking.com brand and the Genius loyalty program might have been another positive. Also, growing investments in the app to increase customer engagement are likely to have continued contributing significantly to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

In addition, rising investments to support payments and the Connected Trip are expected to have supported the quarterly performance. Also, the growing adoption of its payment solutions by supply partners in the United States and Europe might have driven fourth-quarter revenues.

During the quarter, Booking Holdings signed an agreement to acquire Etraveli Group. Further, it completed the acquisition of Getaroom. These initiatives are expected to get reflected in the quarterly results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of -1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

