Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.35 billion, suggesting growth of 101.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $17.73 per share, which has moved 0.39% downward in the past seven days. BKNG incurred a loss of $2.55 per share in the year-ago period.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Booking Holdings’ second-quarter performance is expected to have continued benefiting from increasing customer gross bookings owing to improvement in room night trends, growing accommodation Average Daily Rates (ADRs) and increasing demand for global flight products.

Growing confidence among travelers in Western Europe and North America is likely to have increased gross bookings in these regions in the underlined quarter.

A surge in work-from-home initiatives amid the global coronavirus pandemic continues to encourage people to travel according to their convenience. This flexibility in travel plans might have driven BKNG’s bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.

Booking Holdings’ brands, namely – Priceline, KAYAK, Agoda and OpenTable are expected to have witnessed strong customer momentum in the quarter under review. Growing travel bookings in the United States and Asia via Priceline and Agoda, respectively, a rise in international flight searches at KAYAK and increasing restaurant bookings through OpenTable might have been tailwinds.

BKNG is consistently making efforts to provide benefits to travelers and supply partners. This is expected to have helped it gain momentum among its target groups, thus bolstering its accommodation business in the quarter under discussion.

Rising initiatives to strengthen the Booking.com brand and the Genius loyalty program might have remained positives. Also, growing investments in the app to increase customer engagement are likely to have continued contributing significantly to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Growing investments to support payment platform and the Connected Trip are expected to have aided the quarterly performance. Continuous efforts to make Booking.com attractive and the trusted payment intermediary among travelers and supplier partners might have aided the second-quarter performance.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevalent in the global travel industry are expected to have been a concern for BKNG. Rising COVID cases and pandemic-induced lockdown in China are likely to have been headwinds.

Booking Holdings suspended travel services in Russia and Belarus in the first quarter of 2022 due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine. This is expected to have persistently depressed bookings in the second quarter. Also, the invasion might have negatively impacted room night trends in Eastern Europe.

Additionally, increasing expenses and stiff competition in the online travel booking space are expected to have hurt Booking Holdings’ profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around.

Booking Holdingshas an Earnings ESP of -1.06% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

