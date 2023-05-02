Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting growth of 38.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings stands at $10.62 per share, indicating a jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $3.90. The consensus mark has increased by 1.8% in the past seven days.

Key Factors to Note

Booking Holdings’ first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from higher customer bookings owing to increased travel demand.



Further, an improving trend in room nights booked, average daily rates (ADRs) and demand for global flight products are expected to have benefited the company during the quarter under review.



Additionally, BKNG’s solid momentum across its agency, merchant, advertising and other businesses is likely to have contributed well to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Growing investments to support the payment platform and the Connected Trip are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Further, Booking.com has been making continuous efforts to make the platform attractive and a trusted payment intermediary among travelers and supplier partners. Moreover, growing initiatives to strengthen the Booking.com brand and the Genius loyalty program are likely to have reaped benefits.



Solid momentum among the target groups is likely to have bolstered the company’s accommodation business in the quarter under discussion.



Also, rising investments to enhance the mobile app platform to boost customer engagement are likely to have continued contributing significantly to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, macroeconomic headwinds, increasing expenses and stiff competition in the online travel booking space are expected to have remained concerns for Booking Holdings in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +14.56% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.