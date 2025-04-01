Booking Holdings (BKNG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $4,685.75, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $17.57, showcasing a 13.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.59 billion, up 4.07% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $210.22 per share and a revenue of $25.22 billion, signifying shifts of +12.36% and +6.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, Booking Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.05.

One should further note that BKNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.