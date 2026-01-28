Booking Holdings (BKNG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Booking Holdings (BKNG) ended the recent trading session at $5,085.22, demonstrating a -1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

The online booking service's shares have seen a decrease of 5.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2026. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $47.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.11 billion, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $226.72 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.18% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Booking Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.84, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

