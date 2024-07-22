Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $3,909.40, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

The online booking service's stock has dropped by 0.55% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2024. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $39.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.78 billion, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $178.55 per share and a revenue of $23.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.3% and +8.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Booking Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booking Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.16 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.