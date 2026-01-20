Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,027.00, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had lost 5.38% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $48.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.94%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.12 billion, showing a 11.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $226.86 per share and revenue of $26.66 billion, which would represent changes of +21.25% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Booking Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Booking Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.94.

It's also important to note that BKNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

