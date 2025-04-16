Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Booking Holdings (BKNG) standing at $4,542.38, reflecting a -1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 3.15% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $17, signifying a 16.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating a 4.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $206.93 per share and revenue of $24.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.6% and +5.24%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% lower. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booking Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.47.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.