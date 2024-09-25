Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG) ending at $4,171.26, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

The the stock of online booking service has risen by 7.63% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $77.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.62 billion, indicating a 3.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $176.92 per share and a revenue of $22.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Booking Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booking Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.75.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.