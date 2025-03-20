Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the latest trading day at $4,589.03, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The online booking service's shares have seen a decrease of 10.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $17.50, indicating a 14.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating a 4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $210.08 per share and a revenue of $25.22 billion, indicating changes of +12.28% and +6.25%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.01% increase. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Booking Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.86 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

