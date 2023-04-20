Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $2,660.77, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 4.61% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $9.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.63 billion, up 34.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $127.02 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.24% and +15.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.87, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

