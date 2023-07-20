Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $2,917.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had gained 10.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Booking Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $29.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.11 billion, up 19.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $137.54 per share and revenue of $20.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.77% and +19.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.31, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

