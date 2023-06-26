Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,615.76, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had gained 1.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $28.81, up 51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.11 billion, up 19.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $136.88 per share and revenue of $20.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.11% and +19.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Booking Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booking Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.