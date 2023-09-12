Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,173.43, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Booking Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $68.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.23 billion, up 19.47% from the year-ago period.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $144.29 per share and revenue of $21.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.54% and +23.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher within the past month. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.44, so we one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

