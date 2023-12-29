Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG) ending at $3,547.22, denoting a -0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 13.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $29.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.64 billion, up 14.68% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $149.30 per share and a revenue of $21.22 billion, representing changes of +49.55% and +24.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Booking Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.56 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

