Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) ended the recent trading session at $193.24, demonstrating a -4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.78%.

The stock of online booking service has risen by 10.22% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.36%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.19 billion, indicating a 5.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.42 per share and revenue of $29.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.25% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booking Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.31 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.71 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.