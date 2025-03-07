Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the latest trading day at $4,673.38, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 1.75% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $17.50, signifying a 14.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.59 billion, indicating a 4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $209.91 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.19% and +6.3%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Booking Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.95.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

