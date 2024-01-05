Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Booking Holdings (BKNG) standing at $3,408.14, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $29.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.92%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.64 billion, indicating a 14.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. As of now, Booking Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Booking Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.