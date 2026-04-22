Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $179.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 11.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 12.46%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 12.12% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.5 billion, indicating a 15.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.68 per share and a revenue of $30 billion, indicating changes of +17.11% and +11.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.79 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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