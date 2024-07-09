Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Booking Holdings (BKNG) reached $3,977.48, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

The online booking service's stock has climbed by 5.17% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $39.22, showcasing a 4.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.78 billion, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $178.54 per share and revenue of $23.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.29% and +8.05%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Booking Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.32. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.29 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BKNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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