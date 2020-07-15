Booking Holdings (BKNG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1746.69, changing hands as high as $1793.03 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1107.285 per share, with $2094 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1767.30. The BKNG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

