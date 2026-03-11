Booking Holdings (BKNG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $4,322.42, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The online booking service's stock has climbed by 2.12% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $29.5, marking a 18.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.5 billion, up 15.45% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $266.13 per share and a revenue of $30.01 billion, indicating changes of +16.69% and +11.49%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.04.

It's also important to note that BKNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

