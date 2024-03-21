Booking Holdings (BKNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,647.81, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 4.35% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $14, up 20.69% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.25 billion, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $175.46 per share and a revenue of $23.08 billion, signifying shifts of +15.27% and +8.04%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.88% lower. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booking Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.62 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

