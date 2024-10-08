Booking Holdings (BKNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Booking Holdings (BKNG) standing at $4,233.18, reflecting a +1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

The online booking service's stock has climbed by 9.65% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $77.68, signifying a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.62 billion, showing a 3.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $176.92 per share and revenue of $22.95 billion, indicating changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Booking Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.92, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that BKNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

