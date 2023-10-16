Booking Holdings (BKNG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG) ending at $2,966.47, denoting a +0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

The online booking service's stock has dropped by 6.65% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 2, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $67.85, showcasing a 27.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.23 billion, up 19.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $143.81 per share and a revenue of $21.09 billion, representing changes of +44.05% and +23.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

