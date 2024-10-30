Booking Holdings (BKNG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Booking Holdings (BKNG) reported $7.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $83.89 for the same period compares to $72.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $77.94, the EPS surprise was +7.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $43.40 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $41.45 billion.

: $43.40 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $41.45 billion. Gross Bookings - Merchant : $28.40 billion compared to the $25.72 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $28.40 billion compared to the $25.72 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Gross Bookings - Agency : $15.10 billion versus $15.68 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $15.10 billion versus $15.68 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Units Sold - Room Nights : 299 million compared to the 289.6 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 299 million compared to the 289.6 million average estimate based on six analysts. Units Sold - Rental Car Days : 23 million compared to the 21.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 23 million compared to the 21.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Units Sold - Airline Tickets : 13 million compared to the 11.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13 million compared to the 11.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Merchant : $4.97 billion compared to the $4.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26% year over year.

: $4.97 billion compared to the $4.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26% year over year. Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues : $269 million versus $269.69 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $269 million versus $269.69 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Agency: $2.75 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

