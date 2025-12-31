Booking Holdings (BKNG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,355.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 5.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $48.6, showcasing a 16.97% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.12 billion, up 11.95% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $226.92 per share and revenue of $26.66 billion, indicating changes of +21.28% and +12.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Booking Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.89 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

