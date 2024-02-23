Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG reported non-GAAP earnings of $32 per share for fourth-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%. The figure jumped 29% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $4.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion. The top line improved 18% year over year on a reported basis and 17% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Solid travel demand and booking trends from the year-ago quarter were tailwinds.



Booking Holdings witnessed growth of 10.7% in rental cars on a year-over-year basis and 45.8% growth in the airline tickets unit in the reported quarter.



Booked room night numbers, amounting to 231 million in the fourth quarter, surged 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The company witnessed strong growth across its merchant and advertising and other businesses in the reported quarter.



Booking Holdings has gained 60.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 47.6%.

Top Line in Detail

Agency revenues were $2.07 billion (43.2% of the total revenues), up 0.9% year over year.



Merchant revenues were $2.47 billion (51.6% of the total revenues), up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Advertising & Other revenues were $247 million (5.2% of the total revenues), which increased 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Bookings

The company’s overall gross bookings totaled $31.7 billion, which increased 16% on a reported basis and 15% on a cc basis from the year-ago quarter.



Total gross bookings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.89 billion.



Merchant bookings were $18.4 billion, up 38.7% from the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the consensus mark of $16.8 billion.



Agency bookings were $13.3 billion, down 5.3% from the prior-year quarter. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $14.07 billion.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $1.5 billion, which improved 18% year over year.



The adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6%, which contracted 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.



Per management, operating expenses were $4.2 billion, up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Booking Holdings generated an operating income of $609 million, which decreased 54.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.11 billion, down from $13.29 billion as of Sep 30, 2023. Short-term investments amounted to $576 million, down from $624 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Account receivables totaled $3.25 billion compared with $3.45 billion in the prior quarter.



At the end of the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings had $12.22 billion of long-term debt, up from $11.86 billion at the end of the third quarter.

