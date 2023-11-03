Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $72.32 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.57%. The figure improved 36% year over year.



Revenues of $7.34 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.54%. The top line also improved 21% year over year on a reported basis and 18% at constant-currency (cc).



Growing momentum in the global leisure travel demand environment was a tailwind.



In the reported quarter, Booking Holdings witnessed growth of 20% in rental cars and 56.6% in the airline tickets unit on a year-over-year basis.



Booked room night numbers increased 14.9% year over year to 276 million.



The company witnessed strong growth across its merchant and advertising and other businesses in the reported quarter.



However, weakness in agency bookings was a headwind.



The company’s shares have risen 40.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s growth of 37.2%.

Top Line in Detail

Agency revenues totaled $3.13 billion (42.7% of total revenues), down 2.1% year over year.



Merchant revenues amounted to $3.94 billion (53.7% of total revenues), up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Advertising & Other revenues totaled $261 million (3.6% of total revenues), up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Bookings

Booking Holdings’ overall gross bookings were $39.8 billion, which increased 24% year over year on a reported basis and 21% at cc.



Total gross bookings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.08 billion.



Merchant bookings totaled $22.27 billion, up 5.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure beat the consensus mark of $20.11 billion.



Agency bookings amounted to $17.54 billion, down 5.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure also missed the consensus mark of $17.97 billion.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter totaled $3.3 billion, up 24% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.7%, which expanded 80 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Operating expenses totaled $4.2 billion, up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 40 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Booking Holdings generated an operating margin of 42.3%, which contracted 40 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.29 billion, down from $14.6 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. Short-term investments amounted to $624 million, down from $640 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Account receivables totaled $3.45 billion compared with $2.8 billion in the prior quarter.



At the end of the third quarter, Booking Holdings had $11.86 billion of long-term debt, down from $13.2 billion at the end of the second quarter.

