Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Booking Holdings (BKNG) reported revenue of $4.42 billion, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $20.39, compared to $11.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $14.03, the EPS surprise was +45.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $43.50 billion compared to the $42.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $43.50 billion compared to the $42.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Gross Bookings - Agency : $17.80 billion versus $18.78 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $17.80 billion versus $18.78 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Merchant : $25.80 billion compared to the $23.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $25.80 billion compared to the $23.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Units Sold - Room Nights : 297 million versus 289.52 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 297 million versus 289.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Units Sold - Airline Tickets : 11 million versus 9.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11 million versus 9.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Units Sold - Rental Car Days : 21 million versus 21.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 21 million versus 21.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Agency : $1.76 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $1.76 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues : $264 million compared to the $268.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $264 million compared to the $268.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Revenues- Merchant: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year.

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.