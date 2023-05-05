Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG reported non-GAAP earnings of $11.60 per share for first-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The figure significantly jumped from earnings of $3.90 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. The top line improved 40% year over year on a reported basis and 47% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Improving travel demand and booking trends from the year-ago quarter were tailwinds.



Booking Holdings witnessed growth of 22.7% in rental cars on a year-over-year basis and 73.3% year-over-year growth in the airline tickets unit in the reported quarter.



Booked room night numbers, amounting to 274 million in the fourth quarter, surged 38.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The company witnessed strong growth across its agency, merchant and advertising and other businesses in the reported quarter.



Coming to price performance, BKNG has gained 29.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.5%.

The Top Line in Detail

Agency revenues were $1.78 billion (47.2% of total revenues), up 22.9% year over year.



Merchant revenues were $1.75 billion (46.4% of total revenues), up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Advertising & Other revenues were $244 million (6.4% of total revenues), which increased by 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Bookings

Booking Holdings’ overall gross bookings totaled $39.43 billion, which increased by 44.5% on a reported basis and 52% on a cc basis from the year-ago quarter’s respective readings.



Total gross bookings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.25 billion.



Merchant bookings were $19.9 billion, up 81% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Agency bookings were $19.5 billion, rising 19.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $586 million, which improved 89% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.5%, which expanded 400 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Per management, operating expenses were $3.3 billion, up 32% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 540 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Booking Holdings generated an operating margin of 33.2%, which expanded 540 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $14.1 billion, up from $12.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Short-term investments were $359 million, up from $175 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Account receivables amounted to $2.05 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.23 billion in the prior quarter.



At the end of the first quarter, Booking Holdings had $11.3 billion of long-term debt, up from $11.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.



The company generated $2.9 billion of cash from operations and $2.8 billion of free cash flow during the reported quarter.

