Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG reported non-GAAP earnings of $3.90 per share in first-quarter 2022 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 14 cents. Further, the figure compares favorably with the loss of $5.26 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $2.7 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. The top line improved 136.3% year over year on a reported basis and 146% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Improving travel demand and booking trends from the year-ago quarter were tailwinds.



Booking Holdings witnessed growth of 53% in rental car on a year-over-year basis. The company also experienced 69.1% year-over-year growth in the airline tickets unit in the reported quarter.



Booked room night number, which was 198 million in the first quarter, surged 99.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The company witnessed strong growth across its agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses in the reported quarter.



However, headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainties remain overhangs for the company.



Nevertheless, the ongoing vaccination drive, strengthening confidence for travel among people and optimism regarding the busy summer travel season remain positives.

Top Line in Detail

The company generates the bulk of revenues from international markets, wherein the agency model is more popular. This is reflected in the merchant/agency split of revenues, which was 39/53.8% in the first quarter (the previous quarter’s split was 34.9/58.7%)



Agency revenues were $1.45 billion, up 102.2% year over year. Merchant revenues were $1.05 billion, up 181.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Advertising & Other revenues were $195 million (7.2% of total revenues), increasing significantly from $51 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bookings

Booking Holdings’ overall gross bookings totaled $27.3 billion, which increased 128.7% on a reported and 140% on a cc basis from the year-ago quarter.



Total gross bookings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.4 billion.



Merchant bookings were $11.01 billion, up 240.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Agency bookings were $16.3 billion, rising 87.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $310 million against a loss of $195 million in the prior-year quarter.



Per management, operating expenses were $2.5 billion, up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted significantly to 93.5% from 127.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company generated an operating income of $174 million against a loss of $311 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $10.5 billion, down from $11.13 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Account receivable amounted to $1.6 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.4 billion in the previous quarter.



At the end of the first quarter, Booking Holdings had $8.4 billion of long-term debt compared with $8.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

