Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,553.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 0.78% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $29.62, reflecting a 19.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.64 billion, up 14.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. At present, Booking Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.74 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 0.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

