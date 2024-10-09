Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the latest trading day at $4,292, indicating a +1.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Shares of the online booking service have appreciated by 10.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $77.68, indicating a 7.41% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.62 billion, up 3.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $176.92 per share and a revenue of $22.95 billion, indicating changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

