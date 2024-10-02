Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG) ending at $4,125.01, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The the stock of online booking service has risen by 7.53% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $77.68, showcasing a 7.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.62 billion, up 3.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $176.92 per share and revenue of $22.95 billion, which would represent changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

