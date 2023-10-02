Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,093.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 0.99% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $67.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.23 billion, up 19.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $143.81 per share and revenue of $21.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.05% and +23.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Booking Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.