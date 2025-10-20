Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) was up +1.42% at $5,141.88. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Shares of the online booking service have depreciated by 6.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $95.72, signifying a 14.10% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 9.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $220.79 per share and a revenue of $26.34 billion, representing changes of +18.01% and +10.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.03.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

