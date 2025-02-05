Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $4,699.39, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a loss of 2.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $35.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.19 billion, up 8.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.87% decrease. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Booking Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.55, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.