Booking Holdings (BKNG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Booking Holdings (BKNG) standing at $3,625, reflecting a +1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 4.5% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $29.62, indicating a 19.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.64 billion, up 14.68% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.79, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

