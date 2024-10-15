Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Booking Holdings (BKNG) standing at $4,307.77, reflecting a +0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

The online booking service's stock has climbed by 8.01% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $77.68, showcasing a 7.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.62 billion, up 3.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $176.92 per share and a revenue of $22.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.8 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

