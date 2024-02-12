Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Booking Holdings (BKNG) reached $3,790.23, with a +0.85% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The online booking service's shares have seen an increase of 7.3% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $29.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.01%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.65 billion, reflecting a 14.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booking Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

