Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $2,866.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 6.09% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $29.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.11 billion, up 19.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $137.54 per share and revenue of $20.35 billion, which would represent changes of +37.77% and +19.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.57, so we one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

