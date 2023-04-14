Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $2,649.86, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $9.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.63 billion, up 34.58% from the year-ago period.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $127.02 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.24% and +15.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booking Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.23, so we one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

