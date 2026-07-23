Booking Holdings (BKNG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $172.83, marking a -2.83% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.46, reflecting a 10.81% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.19 billion, up 5.71% from the year-ago period.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.45 per share and revenue of $29.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.58% and +9.23%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.93.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.