Booking Holdings (BKNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $3,112.75, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had gained 3.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Booking Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $68.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.23 billion, up 19.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $144.29 per share and revenue of $21.09 billion, which would represent changes of +44.54% and +23.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.85, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

