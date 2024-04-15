Booking Holdings (BKNG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,485.63, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 3.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 2, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $14.02, marking a 20.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.25 billion, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $175.86 per share and a revenue of $23.09 billion, indicating changes of +15.53% and +8.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

