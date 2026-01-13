Booking Holdings (BKNG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,314.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had lost 1.21% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $48.6, up 16.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, up 11.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $226.92 per share and revenue of $26.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.28% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.02.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

