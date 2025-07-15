Booking Holdings (BKNG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,675.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had gained 7.39% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2025. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $50.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.54 billion, up 11.62% from the prior-year quarter.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $216.27 per share and revenue of $25.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.59% and +8.47%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. At present, Booking Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.92.

It is also worth noting that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

