Booking Holdings (BKNG) Boosts Holiday Efforts With CLEAR

Booking Holdings’ BKNG travel search engine division KAYAK collaborated with CLEAR. Per the terms of the deal, users of KAYAK can avail a 3-month CLEAR Plus membership for free to pass the busy airport security faster.

Users can sign up for the membership until Dec 31, 2022.

Apart from the CLEAR membership offer, travel enthusiasts can enjoy benefits like the designated lanes at sports stadiums and entertainment venues, easier car rental experiences and more.

On the back of this partnership, KAYAK aims to deliver an enhanced travelling experience to customers this holiday season.

This will help KAYAK gain strong momentum among its customers, driving BKNG’s top line during the holiday period.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Growing KAYAK Efforts

Apart from the recent collaboration, KAYAK joined forces with the world’s first and the largest shared designer closet, Rent the Runaway, to help brides and wedding guests dress for the occasion.

Additionally, KAYAK released its first-ever Travel Hacker Guide: Wedding Edition, includes tips on honeymoon travel bookings, budget-friendly travel plans, and more.

Further, KAYAK teamed with TripAdvisor’s TRIP subsidiary Cruise Critic. The partnership aims to help travelers in the United States, searching for a cruise on KAYAK, access Cruise Critic’s vast network of cruise itineraries and reviews.

KAYAK’s free corporate travel solution named KAYAK for Business incorporated Southwest Airlines into its platform to help travelers plan better business trips.

Competitive Travel Market

Growing initiatives in KAYAK position Booking Holdings well to capitalize on the prospects in the booming travel market.

Per a ResearchAndMarkets report, the global travel market is likely to reach $451.2 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2026 forecast period.

Given the solid potential in the travel market, not only BKNG but other online travel agencies like TripAdvisor, Expedia EXPE and Airbnb ABNB are also making strong efforts to expand their presence in this market.

TripAdvisor is riding on its Tripadvisor Plus subscription offerings. Additionally, its growing partnerships remain positive. In March, TRIP collaborated with Walgreens to promote the latter’s COVID-19 testing solutions so that travelers who are symptomatic, unvaccinated or planning to engage in a mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, can opt for safe trips.

EXPE is gaining traction from customers owing to its robust portfolio offerings. Moreover, its website provides travelers with destination and flight plan choices, details of the places to be visited, maps, local restaurants, things to do, cruises, special offers and consumer reviews, so that they can book according to their preferences.

Airbnb’s growing technological efforts to attract more hosts and guests to its platform remain noteworthy. This apart, ABNB recently joined forces with Visit Bloomington to promote safe travel with a focus on local attractions, unique stays and experiences to boost travel demand in Bloomington. The partnership also focuses on supporting local shops, restaurants and the city’s workforce, which largely depend on the local tourism industry.

Nevertheless, KAYAK’s growing services and strategic partnerships are expected to help BKNG boost its competitive edge against the above-mentioned peers.

Currently, Booking Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.